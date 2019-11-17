|
|
Mary Elizabeth VanDeCarr, age 93, of Rhinebeck, recently lost her battle with heart disease. She was raised in the Schenectady area but spent most of her life in Wappingers. In the mid-80s, she moved back north to Ballston Spa and stayed there until 2013 when she moved to Rhinebeck to be closer to family. Mary worked as a secretary for the Wappingers Central School District for 30 years and served as dog warden for one term. Mary loved animals and had a passion for rescuing dogs. She established the Good Shepard K-9 Rescue that has rescued and placed many dogs throughout the northeast. She belonged to and was active in many obedience and agility clubs in the area. Most of her latest trials were with the Takes 2 to Q Agility Club. Her dogs, Dozer and Charlie, won many awards in agility. There is an annual award "The VanDeCarr Award" presented in agility each year. Charlie is also a certified therapy dog and 5 years ago she and Charlie made weekly visits to the nursing home where she spent her last few weeks. Her husband, George, passed on about 20 years ago, and she is survived by her three sons, Gary, Dean and Mark VanDeCarr; her three grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren. There will be no funeral services, but a celebration of life will be planned for the Spring in the Ballston Spa area. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Good Shepard K-9 Rescue, 3270 McDonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12304. Please visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019