Mary Ellen Francisco (Delli Veneri), age 62, long time resident of Amsterdam and Cobleskill, NY, passed away Wednesday August 5, 2020 peacefully in her sleep beside her loving husband. Calling hours are Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 10 am to 12 pm at DeStefano FH., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.



