Mary Ellen Quinn Sartoris
Mary Ellen Quinn Sartoris, 83, died at home Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Mary Ellen was born in Schenectady to the late Patrick and Nora Walsh Quinn. Mary Ellen was an avid reader. She enjoyed going out for lunch with her friends. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary Ellen was predeceased by her grandson, Aidan Wheeler. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul K. Sartoris, three children, Kevin Sartoris, Karen (Ed) Bonk and Janet (Greg) Wheeler, one sister, Noreen Quinn Bennett, two grandchildren, Kayla Wheeler and Colleen Wheeler, sister-in-law, Patricia Rutkowski, brother-in-law William Sartoris, several nieces and nephews, and her childhood friend, Geraldine "Jerry" Piccolo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Saturday, September 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Rosa Road. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 2216 Rosa Rd., Schenectady, NY 12308 or to Community Hospice of Schenectady, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
