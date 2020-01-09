|
Mary Ellen Wozniak, age 73, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ellis Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on April 10, 1946 in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late Frank Wozniak and Helen Puszcz Wozniak. Mary Ellen graduated from Bishop Gibbons High school, class of 1964. Mary Ellen worked for John Hancock Insurance for many years. She was a devoted member of Our Lady Queen of Peace and the Rosary Society for many years. She also enjoyed bowling, going to the casino's and spending time with family and friends. Mary Ellen is survived by her niece, Sharon Weaver (Jason); great nephew, Aidan Bean; great niece, Ashlynn Bean; sister-in-law, Sylvia Wozniak; several cousins and many friends who will miss her warm heart. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Wozniak and sister, Virginia Wozniak. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 738 McClellan St, Schenectady, NY 12304. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ellen's name can be made to a . Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020