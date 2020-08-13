Mary F. Snyder, 77, of Glenville, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 10th after a long illness. Born on June 24, 1943 in Schenectady, NY, to George and Mary Sutherland, she graduated from Scotia Glenville High School and attended Mildred Elley. Upon graduation, she worked at Malta Test Station and later at GE Building 273. Mary wed Leonard A. Snyder in 1968 and enjoyed 52 years of happy marriage. Mary was a homemaker who was very involved in the prayer group at Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville. She had a warm and loving spirit and was happiest when in the company of family and friends. She also had a special way with animals who always seemed to enjoy her company. Her Christian faith was very important to her and she was both an inspiration and a comfort to those who sought her prayer and counsel. She especially enjoyed vacationing in Maine with her family every August. Mary will be deeply missed by all who were touched by her presence in their lives. Mary is survived by her husband, Leonard A. Snyder of Glenville; daughter Lori Snyder and her fiancé, Douglas Brown of Longmeadow, MA and son Eric Snyder and his wife, Melanie, of Plymouth, MA.; granddaughter, Ellie and grandson, Jack. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Sutherland and her brothers, George and James Sutherland. There will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's memory may be made to the St. Peter's Regional ALS Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205 or to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208; www.communityhospice.org
. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
.