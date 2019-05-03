Home

Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
518-664-3731
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:45 AM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
View Map
Mary Grace E. Izzo Obituary
Mary Grace E. Izzo, passed away on May 1, 2019. Widow of the late Salvatore C. Izzo who passed away in 2012. Relatives and friends are invited to attend an hour of calling on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue, Mechanicville. Funeral services will take place immediately following at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Stillwater. To read Mrs. Izzo's full obituary, for memorial contributions and online remembrances, please visit www.chasesmithfamily.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 3, 2019
