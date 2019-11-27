Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1720 Albany St.
Schenectady, NY
Mary H. Bovard passed away peacefully on 11/18/2019. She was a resident of Ellis Nursing Home. She is survived by her family, including three children and their families, one brother and countless nieces and nephews. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1956. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. A memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1720 Albany St., Schenectady, NY 12304, on December 28, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
