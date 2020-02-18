|
Mary H. Kopp, 85, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Utica, NY on March 28, 1934, she was the daughter of Henry and Evelyn Hospers. Following her graduation from Hope College in Michigan, she taught Junior High science in Willow Run and Hamilton, Michigan for several years. She then moved to Schenectady, New York, where she met and married Robert Kopp. She continued her teaching career at Van Antwerp Middle School in Niskayuna. Mary was a longtime member of the Second Reformed Church of Schenectady serving on the Consistory and several offices of the Women's Guild. As part of her dedication to world missions, she organized and ran the community "SERRV Shop" at the church, which sold items made in third world countries. She also served in many leadership positions for the Synodical and National offices for both Reformed Church Women and Church Women United. She was an enthusiastic supporter of Red Cross blood drives. She and Bob later moved to Round Lake where she lovingly cared for her mother in law. She became an active member of the Round Lake United Methodist Church. Everywhere she lived she was known as a kind, generous, happy lady capable of organizing activities to help things run smoothly. Her twin sister's sons considered Mary a substitute mom during their college years when their parents lived overseas. On the telephone Mary's voice sounded so much like their Mom that they could not tell the difference. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Evelyn, her husband, Robert Kopp and her beloved nephew, Dirk Doorenbos. Mary is survived by her stepson, Carl Kopp (Debbi); grandchildren, Rachel Kopp-Bessette (Darrel), Jay Ingersoll (Trish), Robert Kopp (Salina); great-grandchildren, Ashley, Carlin, and Harper; twin sister, Margaret Doorenbos (Harvey); nephew, Keith Doorenbos (Ardith); and great nephews, Stephen and Timothy. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20 at Round Lake United Methodist Church, 34 George Avenue, Round Lake. Burial will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, February 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Round Lake United Methodist Church or Hope College. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020