Riley Mortuary, Inc.
110 Division St
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 842-2810
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riley Mortuary, Inc.
110 Division St
Amsterdam, NY 12010
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Riley Mortuary, Inc.
110 Division St
Amsterdam, NY 12010
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:15 AM
St. Mary's Church
156 East Main Street
Amsterdam, NY
Mary H. Tighe Pannuti


1941 - 2020
Mary H. Tighe Pannuti Obituary
Mary H. Tighe Pannuti, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at 10:30 at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY; followed at 11:15 by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam. Calling hours are Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary. To send online condolences, please visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
