|
|
Mary H. Tighe Pannuti, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away February 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at 10:30 at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY; followed at 11:15 by a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam. Calling hours are Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary. To send online condolences, please visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020