Mary J. Bobik
Mary J. Bobik, 101, of Schenectady, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the lates Stephen and Albina Bobik. A graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, she was a secretary for the General Electric Company for over 45 years. Mary was the beloved sister of Margaret (Clement) Giedroc, of Rotterdam and the lates Stephen, Joseph, Carl Bobik, and Rose (Edward) Bergeron. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Monday, August 31 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home with a service to begin at 1:15 p.m. with the Rev. Dominic Isopo officiating. Interment will follow in Sts. Cyril and Method Cemetery. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
12:15 - 01:15 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
AUG
31
Service
01:15 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
