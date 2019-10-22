Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Leone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Leone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Leone Obituary
Mary J. Leone, 84, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on October 19, 2019. Calling hours will be held at the DeLegge Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23rd, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will follow at Saints Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way may make a contribution to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St, Schenectady, NY 12303. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now