Mary J. Salvadore, 92, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on December 2, 1926 to George and Mary Reeves, Mary was a lifelong resident of the Mechanicville/Saratoga area. She attended St. Paul's Parochial school and graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1944. She retired in 1983 after a long 30 year career with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. She had also worked for General Electric in Schenectady. She enjoyed knitting and sewing and was a member of the Mechanicville Doll Ladies, the Sacred Heart Society, Court St. Paul #71 Catholic Daughters of America, the Rosary Altar Society as well as the Assumption-St. Paul Parish. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Al Salvadore, in 1982 and brother, George Reeves. Mary is survived by a sister, Helen Winters (VA); nephew, Robert Winters (MD); and nieces, Jean Winters (MD); Jane(Mitchell) Mutnick (VA); and Kathy (Mark) Goll (VA); and step-daughter, Ann Marie(Larry) Rose (NY), along with several great-nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson (St. Peter's) Church, 895 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater, NY with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the mass at the church, from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Saints on the Hudson Church in memory of Mary J. Salvadore.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019