Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson (St. Peter's) Church
895 Hudson Ave.
Stillwater, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Salvadore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Salvadore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Salvadore Obituary
Mary J. Salvadore, 92, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Born on December 2, 1926 to George and Mary Reeves, Mary was a lifelong resident of the Mechanicville/Saratoga area. She attended St. Paul's Parochial school and graduated from Mechanicville High School in 1944. She retired in 1983 after a long 30 year career with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. She had also worked for General Electric in Schenectady. She enjoyed knitting and sewing and was a member of the Mechanicville Doll Ladies, the Sacred Heart Society, Court St. Paul #71 Catholic Daughters of America, the Rosary Altar Society as well as the Assumption-St. Paul Parish. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Al Salvadore, in 1982 and brother, George Reeves. Mary is survived by a sister, Helen Winters (VA); nephew, Robert Winters (MD); and nieces, Jean Winters (MD); Jane(Mitchell) Mutnick (VA); and Kathy (Mark) Goll (VA); and step-daughter, Ann Marie(Larry) Rose (NY), along with several great-nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m. at All Saints on the Hudson (St. Peter's) Church, 895 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater, NY with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the mass at the church, from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Saints on the Hudson Church in memory of Mary J. Salvadore.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -