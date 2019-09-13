|
Mary Jane Comanzo passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born in 1934 in Hoosick Falls, New York. She graduated from Hoosick Falls High School and was elected Queen of Hoosick Falls at the age of 18. She worked as a secretary for the State of New York for a short time and then devoted herself to raising her children. Mary Jane was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She had a very strong faith and she always believed there were guardian angels who would take care of her and in the end she was right. Her faith was an inspiration to all of us. We joked that she had a direct prayer line to God but she was always the first person we called to pray for us in times of need. Mary Jane loved to spend time with her grandchildren and she was very proud of all of their accomplishments. She loved visiting Cape Cod and picking up seashells on the beach. She enjoyed spending time watching her favorite TV shows. Mary Jane is survived by her children, Amy (Ken) Kieft, Marcy Yarborough, John (Krista) Comanzo, and her grandchildren, Tyler and Brandon Kieft and Kara and Anthony Comanzo. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis, her parents, Mary (Liporace) and Daniel Capano, and her siblings, Lena Sargood, Anne Pappas, Evelyn LaPorte, John Capano, and Joseph Capano. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mom's guardian angels Christine M., Linda M., and Pat F. along with the staff at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany who provided such kind and compassionate care in the last days of her life. A celebration of Mary Jane's life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Rotterdam, NY 12306. Calling hours are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Donations in her memory may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019