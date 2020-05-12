Mary Jane Stevenson, 90, of Rotterdam, passed away at home on Saturday May 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Sherwood) Bigley. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. Mary Jane retired as a key punch operator for the General Electric Company in Schenectady. Prior to that, she was an operator for NY Telephone Company and St. Clare's Hospital. Mary Jane enjoyed participating in area square dance clubs. She was of the Catholic faith. She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Bigley and William Bigley. Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband, Alexander Stevenson, whom she married August 14, 1950, one brother, Robert Bigley of Rotterdam as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services are private for Mary Jane. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Contributions can be made in Mary Jane's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 12, 2020.