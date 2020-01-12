|
|
Mary Jane Varno, 83, died Thursday, January 10, 2010 at Ellis Hospital. Wife of William Varno. Funeral service Wednesday morning 9:15 from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady and 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church (Rosa Rd.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours Tuesday evening 4 to 8 at the funeral home. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. A full obit will be in the Daily Gazette on Monday.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020