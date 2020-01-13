The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Services
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:15 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church
Rosa Rd
View Map
Resources
Mary Jane Warno Obituary
Mary Jane Varno, 83, died Thursday, January 10, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Mary Jane was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Joseph Curiale and Evelyn Lacock. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School. She had worked for New York State for several years before starting her banking career with Trustco Bank. Mary Jane retired from the bank as an executive secretary. In her retirement she worked as an aid for the City of Schenectady School District. Mary Jane enjoyed travel, reading and time with family. She was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church (Rosa Rd.) She is survived by her husband of 60 years William H. Varno. Mary Jane is also survived by four siblings, Ann (David) Gordon, Mercedes Murphy, Daniel and Frank Lacock and many nieces and nephews; brothers in law, Thomas, Fr. Jack and Edward (Carol) Varno. Funeral service Wednesday morning 9:15 from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St. Schenectady and 10 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church (Rosa Rd.) where a Mass will be celebrated by her brother in law Fr. Jack Varno. Calling hours Tuesday evening 4 to 8 at the funeral home. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to IAABO (International Association Approved Basketball Officials) P.O. Box 355 Carlisle, PA 17015. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
