Mary Jorgensen DeRosa, age 40 passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Greenwich on May 24, 2020. She was born on December 18,1979 to Clifford and Deborah Jorgensen of Ballston Spa. She is survived by her children Autumn, Annalee, Trinity, and Jacob; her siblings Naomi, Benjamin, David and Hannah. Also a maternal Grandmother, Florence Wilming of Rexford, NY and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Mary was a humble and compassionate person, who was loved by all who knew her. A private memorial will be held at a later date. If you would like to extend your support please visit the link below gf.me/u/x4xjbz for Memorial and Scholarship Fund for Mary DeRosa.