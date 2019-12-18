|
Mary K. Eaton McDonough, age 79, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs, NY, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 6, 1940 in Galway, NY to Robert Eaton and Mildred McCrossen Eaton. Mary obtained her bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany and continued post-grad work toward teaching and education. She enjoyed working as a teacher and a librarian before raising her family. She later obtained her license in real estate to pursue her career as a realtor. She continued throughout her life to pursue her own education, along with providing an unwavering support of educational opportunities for her children and grandchildren. Mary devoted her time to raising her children, enjoyed being with her grandchildren as well as her brothers and sister and their families. Mary loved people, enjoyed gardening, birds, sitting quietly reading her many books and talking with Sally and the girls. She followed politics closely and enjoyed a good debate on any topic. She enjoyed watching every UConn girls basketball game and the game time calls with her brother David. She loved all in her family greatly as well as her time spent with her many friends. Mary is survived by her sons William McDonough (Christine), Robert McDonough (Lyn-Marie), Scott McDonough (Lisabeth), daughter Katherine Anne McDonough, brothers David Eaton (Linda), Robert Eaton (Laurie), brother-in-law Gerald Burt, grandchildren Billy and Meghan, Brandon and Mercedes, Natalie, Nicholas and Emily, and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sally Burt. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave (Rte. 9), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Calling hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring at Galway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations in honor of Mary to Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019