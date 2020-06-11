Mary K. Houlihan, 63, died peacefully at Ellis hospital in the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020, after defying cancer for three wonderful years. Born to Joseph and Patricia Formosa on May 7th, 1957, Mary lived a remarkable life of faith, wisdom, and love. In 1977 Mary graduated from Alfred State College with her AAS in medical records science, and she later served as a Medicare\Medicaid analyst for New York State for nineteen years where she was revered for her knowledge and sought often for her guidance. Mary's was a potent soul. She could light up a room with a single smile, and cripple even the most stalwart of adversaries with one stern look. It has been said of Mary that when she declared herself your friend it was a lifelong commitment on her part, and that she would go to extraordinary lengths to ensure the wellbeing of her friends and family. Mary imparted many lessons to those with whom she shared her life. She taught people to differentiate between their wants and needs,"No, you do not NEED a sixty inch flatscreen in your bedroom, so don't buy it!", she might have been known to remind some. And with Newtonian accuracy, she swore by the concept that actions have consequences, and would often remark, "think before you act", in an effort to save her loved ones from foolishness. There are many monikers which would suit a woman of Mary's calibur; her royal highness, the queen bee, or perhaps simply, the boss, to name a few. However, in an effort to encapsulate each of these in combination with Mary's unrivaled common sense and confident control over her life, Mary's family reverently entitled her, The Master of the Universe, an epithet which Mary enjoyed and inspired even until her determined departure from this world. Mary is survived by her adoring husband of 32 years, Francis (Frank) J. Houlihan of Rotterdam, of whom she was proudest. She is also survived by: her loving son, Patrick Houlihan and his wife Mackenzie Houlihan of Charlton, along with her four grandchildren, Finnley, Averie, Braelyn, and Charlotte Houlihan, her loving son, William Houlihan and his wife, Emily Houlihan of Scotia, her siblings, Anne Hotaling and her husband Michael, Patty Patterson and her husband Pat, Joanne Planty and her husband Brian, Joe Formosa and his wife Pam, John Formosa and his wife Tracie, James Formosa and his wife Janice, and Amy Hutchinson and her husband Tom, along with 24 nieces and nephews, and many other relations and loving friends. She will be forever loved, to the moon and back, as Wife, Mom, Nana, Sister, Aunt, and friend. Mary's family is filled with gratitude for the caregivers of Ellis Hospital, for her dedicated care team at New York Oncology Hematology, and for the long time care and friendship of her physician Dr. Robert Halbig. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Mary's name. And, in memory of Mary, before you make that next luxury purchase decide if 'need' supplants 'want', think before you act to avoid too much costly blundering, cherish your friends and family, and love with all of your heart until your dying day. May the road ever rise to meet you Mary, Master of the Universe. -Your Family
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.