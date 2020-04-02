|
Mary K. Lansburg, 99, formerly of Amsterdam, NY; passed away March 29, 2020 at Sandpiper Nursing Home in Mount Pleasant, SC. Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 17, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Brystowicz Kapechuk. Mary worked for many years at Mortans Men's Store in Amsterdam, and where her customers always valued her opinion on the right tie and shirt for the perfect suit. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Amen Soup Kitchen before moving south. Mary was also predeceased by her husband, John Lansburg, brother, Walter Kapechuk, half sisters, Rose Crossman and Sophie DiSanto. Regretfully it is unknown if Olga Kapechuk and Lillian Ulissey survive. Mary is survived by two daughters, Mary Ellen Lansburg-Romanowicz (Robert) and Susan Lansburg, granddaughter, Leanna Rossi-Potter (Kyle) great granddaughters, Kylee and Ayleeah Potter, sister, Pauline Osborne and many nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held at Hagaman Mills Cemetery at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial gifts in Mary's name may be made to United Presbyterian Church, 25 Church Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010. www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020