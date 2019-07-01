Mary K. Loranger, 95, of Rotterdam, NY passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019 at her home after a long illness. Born on January 10, 1924 in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine Montgomery. Mary was raised and educated in Lowell, MA, where she lived until moving to the Schenectady area in the early 1970's. She was a homemaker and a communicant of St. Josephs Roman Catholic Church, Schenectady. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband, Edward B. Loranger; her three children, Edward A. Loranger, Eileen Loranger and Miriam Loranger; and her sister, Helen Montgomery. Survivors include her three grandchildren, Katherine (Thomas Jr.) Feiden of Rotterdam, Theresa (Chris) Rorick of Rotterdam, and Jason (Morgan) Hoyt of Schenectady; her daughter-in-law, Joyce Loranger of Rotterdam; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her cat, Bianca. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Lights Funeral Home, 1428 State St., Schenectady followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery, Schenectady. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 1, 2019