Mary Buchalski, 66, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Cheektowaga. Mary was born in Schenectady, the daughter of Theophil and Regina Kazmierczak. She was a graduate of Niskayuna High School and SUNY Oneonta. For many years Mary worked as dietician and was the Director of Food Service for the Four Winds for many years. She retired from there several years ago and worked for Realty USA. Mary enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping and family time. She is survived by a sister and brother, Martha (Tom) Szczygiel and Michael (Gwen) Kazmierczak; nieces and nephews Kelly, Tom, Ryan, Shannon and Bryan; cousins and great nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday morning 11 a.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Calling hours Tuesday morning 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, utilizing social distancing. Entombment Most Holy Redeemer, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
