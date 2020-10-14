Mary Leva Mennillo, 92, entered into eternity, reunited with her beloved Don in Heaven, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Schenectady on July 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine Catapano. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and worked at the General Electric Company. For many years, Mary stayed home raising her boys with love, affection and instilling in them life values. Later in years, she began working as a lunch monitor at Zoller School, where she greeted each student with her infectious smile. Mary carried her small stature with pride and self-confidence. She was bigger than life with a sweet smile and a tender heart. She will be remembered dearly for doting on her family, her strong faith in Christ, her love and commitment to her family. Mary was predeceased at a young age by her beloved husband Justin 'Jake' Leva and on March 23, 2019 by her beloved husband of 55 years, Donald Mennillo; siblings, Andy Catapano, Anna Catapano and Sue Stabinski. 'Zuli' as she was so lovingly called is survived by her devoted sons, Gary (Shelly Housel) Leva, Anthony (Diane) Leva; Donald Mennillo, Jr.; sister, Amelia 'Molly' Wilcok; loving grandchildren, Angela Leva, Justin Leva, Ashley Mennillo, Anthony J. Leva and Sarah Garling; great granddaughter, Shannon Rush and great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte Liberatore; special nieces, nephews and dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Anthony's Church Restoration Fund.