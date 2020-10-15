1/1
Mary Leva Mennillo
Mary Leva Mennillo, 92, entered into eternity, reunited with her beloved Don in Heaven, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Anthony's Church Restoration Fund.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
