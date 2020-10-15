Mary Leva Mennillo, 92, entered into eternity, reunited with her beloved Don in Heaven, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Anthony's Church Restoration Fund.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store