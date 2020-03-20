|
|
With her work on earth completed, Mary Lombardo Russo was called to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 18, 2020. The beloved daughter of the late Santo & Antoinette Lombardo, Mary was born Oct. 20, 1931 in Schenectady, NY. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1949 and worked for The Schenectady Trust Co. In 1951,she joined the General Electric Co., where she was employed as an Executive Secretary until she retired in 1986. Mary married Joseph Russo, Jr. in 1983 and moved to Mechanicville. Joseph died in 2015. Mary had one brother, Santo A. Lombardo, who she cherished. He died in 2013. Mrs. Russo is survived by three step-daughters, Bea (James) Benamati, Joanne Sabatino and Diane (Daniel) Stanton, 6 grandchildren Jason Benamati, Heather Lord, Tiffany Patel, Jamila Seibel, Kati Bjornson, Adam Stanton and four great-grandchildren, Olivia Lord, Jasper & Sebastian Patel, and Cyrus Bjornson. Mary enjoyed a long and fulfilling life. Her greatest joy was being with her family and doing the Lord's work, including teaching Sunday School for over 60 years. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home. Due to recent circumstances, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. A memorial service at the Highway Tabernacle Church will be held at a later date to commemorate Mary's life and love of her church. Burial with her husband Joe will be at the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Mary's memory to Highway Tabernacle, 235 Hudson Ave., Mechanicville, NY 12118.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020