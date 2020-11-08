Mary Lou Schuster, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Mary was the daughter of the late Stephen J. and Mary (Leather) Schuster. She lived in Bellevue neighborhood until she resided at Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where she received loving care. Mary was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She was a receptionist and office manager for a dentist in Schenectady for many years. She was a life long member of Bellevue Reformed Church, Choir member, Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Mary-Martha Circle. She volunteered for Proctors and with Friends of the Library. Mary is survived by her cousins, Jackie Mallory, Dan Leather and their families. Also her beloved cat Bandi, special friends, Bob and Pat Obrecht and Louise James. A Private memorial service will be held at Bellevue Reformed Church. Burial in Viewland Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Mary's name may be sent to Bellevue Reformed Church, 2000 Broadway, Schenectady, NY 12306. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.