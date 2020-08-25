1/1
Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Mancini, 86, an angel of God returned to heaven on Sunday, August, 23, 2020. Mary Lou was born in Schenectady to the late Andrew and Helen DeVincenzo DiDonna. Mary Lou was a kind and caring person who was loved by everyone who knew her. Mary Lou was predeceased by her brother, Augie DiDonna. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Dominick J. Mancini, four sons, Dominick (Aileen) Mancini of Rochester, NY, Christopher (Heather) Mancini, Joseph Mancini both of Schenectady and Mark (Virginia) Mancini of Minneapolis, MN, six grandchildren, Dominick, Nicole, Stephanie, Dana, Devon and Audrey Mancini. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Thursday, August 27 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church Restoration Fund, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308. Social distancing and masks will be required at the church.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
