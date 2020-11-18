1/1
Mary Louise (Beasy) Moskov
Mary Louise Moskov (Beasy), 82, passed peacefully on November 14, 2020. Born in Auburn, NY on August 5, 1938, Mary Louise was daughter of the late Henry Schmitz and Mildred Quigley Schmitz. Mary Louise graduated from Auburn East High. Following high school, she attended Nazareth and LeMoyne colleges graduating with a B.S. in History. While in college she met the love of her life, Charles Moskov, at the Jersey shore. Soon after graduation they got married on September 4, 1961. Mary Louise and Charlie settled into their new life in Trenton N.J. where she taught 2nd grade in the Allentown NJ School district. In 1975 Mary Louise and her family moved to Lenox MA and in 1981 they moved to Glenville NY. Mary Louise was a proud and loving stay at home who raised 6 children. There was never a game she missed, scout meeting or volunteer opportunity she wasn't a part of. Mary Louise was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church and involved in several ministries. A few of her favorite activities was managing and distributing the donated cards and calendars for the inmates at the local prison and when she and Charlie would help cook and serve the Lentin soup lunches at Easter. Mary Louise is most fondly remembered for her spectacular trays of Christmas cookies and home baked breads, which many community members have feasting on. Mary Louise was selfless, her empathy and love of her friends and family is one of the things she will be remembered for the most. Of course, when the football season arrived you always found Mary Louise cheering on one of her sons as they played then coached, or when she cozied up watching her beloved Packers. Mary Louise was predeceased by her sister Dale and her brother Warren and her beloved husband Charlie who passed away in 2015. She is survived by her sister Sister Virginia Schmitz, SSJ of Rochester and her six children and 14 grandchildren: Peter (Susan); BethAnne; David; Thomas; Matthew (Shannon) and John (Melissa). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9 a.m. on Friday, November 20th at the Church of Immaculate Conception. In lieu of flowers, Mary Louise would ask that donations be made on her behalf to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
