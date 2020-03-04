|
|
Mary M. Bradley, 93, passed away suddenly on March 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Nevins. Mary was a 1944 graduate of Scotia Glenville High School. Following high school, she went to work for General Electric as a clerk in the payroll department. Mary married her beloved late husband Robert H. Bradley on September 9, 1950. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. Mary was a long time communicate of St. Joseph's Church in Scotia. Above, all Mary cherished the time she was able to spend with her family. Mary is survived by her daughters, Lynn Skorny (husband, Michael) of Glenville and Debbie Daus (husband, Thomas) of Hudson, NY. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Thomas Daus Jr., Heather Daus and Danielle Zabelicky (Joe); great-grandchildren, Lily Rowledge, Everett and Olivia Daus also survive. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Bradley; brother, Lawrence Nevins and sister, Alice Nevins. A calling period will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020