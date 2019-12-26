Home

Mary Mignacci Kearney


1951 - 2019
Mary Mignacci Kearney Obituary
Mary Mignacci Kearney, 68, of Galway Road, died Sat., Dec. 21st at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Troy, May 27, 1951, daughter of the late Alfred and Nickaline Shemo Mignacci, Mary was a 1970 graduate of Mechanicville High School. She worked as a secretary for the NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation in Albany for a number of years before retiring. She enjoyed photography, outdoor activities such as nature walks, canoeing, target practice, and leasure rides about the countryside, taking in the beauty of our region. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Thomas Kearney, Sr, sons Tom Jr., Kris and Kevin, grandkids Tyler and Colton Kearney, brothers Alfred and John Mignacci and sisters Margaret Montanari and Rosemary Sano, along with nieces, nephews and their families. Private services were held at the family convenience. Rememberances to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146 Suite 101, Clifton Park, 12065 would be appreciated. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
