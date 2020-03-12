|
Mary N. Caprara, 80, formerly of Rotterdam, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor, Florida. Born in Troy, NY she was the daughter of Thomas and Virginia Durnin Dunn. Mary graduated from Catholic High and then went on to work for the New York State department of correctional services for many years before retiring. She was a parishioner of the former Our Lady of Assumption Church in Rotterdam. Mary lived the past 30 years in Florida where she loved to listen to Frank Sinatra records with her granddaughter, Tiana. Her husband, Louis J. Caprara Jr., passed away in 2009. She leaves behind her five children; Joseph (Tamara) Caprara, Lawrence (Kelly) Caprara, Robert (Marisa) Caprara, David (Nancy) Caprara and Mary (Mark) Hahn. Her brother; Joseph Dunn. Mary is also survived by 13 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her son, Louis J. Caprara III and her siblings, Michael, Frank and Cathy Dunn. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral Home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Suncoast Hospice Care Center 164 West Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020