Mary N. Caprara, 80, formerly of Rotterdam, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor, Florida. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral Home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Burial will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020