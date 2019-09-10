Home

Mary R. Roberts


1927 - 2019
Mary R. Roberts passed away on September 5, 2019. Mary was born in Schenectady on May 24, 1927, to the late Sebastian and Josephine Calabro and was a graduate of Draper High School. She married her loving husband, Lambert Roberts, on February 4, 1951. Mary spent many years working as a secretary for GE and raising her three children. Mary will be remembered as a strong woman, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a wonderful cook, and a lover of all animals. She provided a home to many cats over the years and had a huge heart. Mary is predeceased by her siblings Santo and Joseph Calabro and Laura Reggio. She is survived by her husband Lambert, her son Wayne Roberts, her daughter and son-in-law Gail and Fiore Pennacchia, her daughter Linda Marchitto, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Burial services will be private. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider a donation to a local animal shelter in her memory.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
