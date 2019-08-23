|
Mary S. Zyra, 83, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Kingsway Arms Nursing Center following a long illness. Mary was born in Rochester, NY to the late Clayton and Sallie Sterling Sansom. She was a graduate of the former Nott Terrace High School, class of 1954 and Mildred Elly Academy. She worked for many years as a medical secretary/assistant and spent the majority of her career working for Dr. Joseph Cavallaro. Mary was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and a member of the church Rosary Society. She enjoyed stitching, trips to Cape Cod, and the Christmas holidays, which she always made special for everyone. Mary will always be remembered for her empathy, compassion, and generosity. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Norbert "Norm" Zyra; two sons, Thomas C. Zyra and Lawrence J. (Lori) Zyra, both of Rotterdam, NY; her grandchildren, Alexander Zyra and Julianna Zyra, Zachory Hyson, Alex Hyson, and Teddy Hyson; and dear friend, Margaret Connoly. The family would like to thank Dr. Arthur Stevens, the staff of Ellis Hospital C-4, Home Instead Senior Care, The Community Hospice, and everyone at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday, August 26 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019