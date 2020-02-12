|
Mary Setzer, 92, passed away on February 11, 2020 at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Mary was born in Schenectady, NY, daughter of the late Anthony and Veronica Oleszkiewicz. After graduating from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School, Mary worked at General Electric as an Administrative Assistant. Upon her marriage to Kurt Setzer, Mary stopped working to become a full time homemaker. Over the next 60 years, Mary and Kurt shared many adventures together. They spent many years camping and traveled frequently to different parts of the country in their motorhome. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Kurt. Survivors include her loving daughter, Linda Miller and her husband Steve; cherished grandchildren, Jill (Gary) Bloomer, Michael (Jennifer) Feldman, Christopher Place and his fiancé Crystal; her great-grandchildren, whom she adored, Joseph, Michael and Abbigail Stanley, Sean Conley, Brittany and Rebecca Feldman, and Donata Place; her great-great-grandchildren, Isabella and Landon Conley; and loving nieces and nephews, Debbie Greene, Tom (Lorraine) Russo, Patrick (Linda) Russo, Eric (Mindy) Setzer and Heidi Setzer. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 15th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m. Interment at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY 12302. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020