Mary Stangle of Sacandaga Road passed away on April 21, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Noreen VanDeusen, her brother, Robert (Brenda) Stangle, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great, great niece. Mary lived with her sister Noreen, she attended day program and enjoyed playing with her great, great niece. Mary will be greatly missed. Services for Mary will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020