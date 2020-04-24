Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Strangle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Strangle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Strangle Obituary
Mary Stangle of Sacandaga Road passed away on April 21, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Noreen VanDeusen, her brother, Robert (Brenda) Stangle, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great, great niece. Mary lived with her sister Noreen, she attended day program and enjoyed playing with her great, great niece. Mary will be greatly missed. Services for Mary will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -