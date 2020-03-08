|
Mary T. Pizzuti, 84, of Schenectady, passed quietly with her son Mark at her bedside, and surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Mary was born in Schenectady and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1954. She loved working with children and was employed for many years as an Aid at Christ Church and later at the Schenectady Day Nursery, working with and mentoring children. Mary enjoyed music, dancing and socializing. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Carmello and Gordina Santacappita Pizzuti, her sisters, Irma Piccola and Caroline Laurenzo and her brother, Joseph Pizzuti. She is survived by her son, Mark Pizzuti of California and her sister, Viola Pizzuti as well as nieces, nephews, two great nieces, one great nephew and many friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., followed at 1 p.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St. Schenectady. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St. Schenectady, 12303. Condolences and memories may be shred at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020