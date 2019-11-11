|
|
Mary Theresa (Tullio) Stalica died peacefully, with her family in the comfort of her home, on Saturday November 09, 2019. Born in Schenectady, New York on November 05, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mae Tullio. In addition to her parents, Mary Theresa (Terry) was preceded by her husband, Eugene F. Stalica, Jr. who passed in 1988. She was the beloved mother of Ann Marie (Don) Suhocki, Joan (Brian) Dwyer, Mark (Lisa) Stalica, Michael (John) Stalica, and Kathleen (Charles) Fitzsimmons. Mary was proud of the high accomplishments of her children and her ten grandchildren. She is also survived by her much-loved sisters Eileen Brown and Peggy Rowe. Mary worked at General Electric in the 1950's. She also worked at St. Paul the Apostle Rectory for approximately 30 years. She was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Parish and former member of the Rosary Society. Mary was loved and cherished for her deep devotion to her Catholic faith. She was known for her generous heart and giving nature. Receiving of friends and family will be held on Tuesday, November 12 at 9:00 a.m. inside of the G.W. Brucker Parish Center at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady, New York, 12304. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. immediately following the receiving of friends and family. Interment will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, donations on Mary's behalf may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Arrangements are entrusted to the Griswold Funeral Home, and for those who wish, on-line condolences may be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019