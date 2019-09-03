Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeLegge Funeral Home
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
DeLegge Funeral Home
Mary Versa Duff Obituary
Mary "Versa" Duff, 98, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born in LaFollette, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late, Archie and Carrie Sharp. Mary was a loving homemaker and caregiver. She was a devoted member of Family Bible Church in Rotterdam, NY. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Carl F. Duff. Also predeceased were her siblings, James B. Sharp and Agnes L. Brozowski; her daughter, Carolyn C. Gilman and grandson, Benjamin C. Gilman. She is survived by her sister, Mabel (John, predeceased) Brozowski, daughter Sharon (Chester, predeceased) Kleniewski, grandson, John J. Kalament and great-grandson, Jacob A. Kalament. Mary is also survived by her niece, Janet (Stanley, predeceased) Belowich, nephew, Boyd "Scott" (Denice) Sharp, and her grandnephews Dean and Darin Belowich. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at the DeLegge Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. with a service to begin at 6 p.m. Mary will be laid to rest during a private service at Murrayville Cemetery in LaFollette, TN. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Family Bible Church at 209 Central Avenue, Rotterdam, NY 12304.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
