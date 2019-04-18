Mary W. Gauvin, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Helen, GA, she was the daughter of the late David Wilson and Addie (Magness) Wilson. Mary was the cherished wife of the late Donald L. Gauvin, whom she married on August 28, 1945. Donald passed away April 7, 2001. Mary and her husband resided in Schenectady for many years and then returned to their beloved Adirondacks where they both worked for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation until their retirement. They had many fond memories of their time there. In addition to her love for the Adirondack area, she was an avid cook, baker, knitter and gardener. Mary loved to can and freeze the produce from her garden. After her husband's passing, Mary moved to Glenville to reside with her daughter. Mary was the loving mother of Sharon (Lynn) Earls and Celeste (Donnie) Gamache, both of Scotia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justine Viele, Donn (Brooke) LaBrake, Corey Earls, David (Dana) Gamache, Michael (Erica) Gamache, seven great-grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Services will immediately follow. Inurnment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. The inurnment will be private. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary