|
|
Live life to the fullest for tomorrow it might be gone. Live everyday as if it were a precious jewel that you would keep, treasure and hold forever. Hold family and friendships very near for it is they who give us happiness on which we live and build. Love the ones who give support, and guidance for they only have your well being in mind. Experience all experiences, that you can cram into each day. Keep them varied and different so as not to bore your day. Live life to the fullest for tomorrow it might be gone. However, if tomorrow arrives, take hold of it and enjoy! By Kelly Wolf
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020