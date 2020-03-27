|
|
Marylois Tupper died on March 22, 2020. She was born in 1931 in New Lexington, OH, the youngest child of Howard and Weltha Scrafford. She had three beloved older brothers Joe, Howard and John Scrafford. Marylois graduated from Miami University of Ohio in 1951 with a degree in Math. Her first job, assistant engineer at GE, brought her to Schenectady, NY where she was active in the young adult group at First United Methodist Church. A young man in the group, Leland Tupper, taught automobile care classes to interested women. One of the classes had only one student …. and the rest is history. Marylois and Leland were married for 63 years until his death in 2018. Together they raised three children and donated their time and talents to their church and community. Marylois was the treasurer of First United Methodist Church for many years and also served the church on the finance committee, trustees and the Stephen Ministry Program. She was the treasurer of the neighborhood water company and served with the Schalmont High School band parents organization. One of her proudest achievements was serving on the board of The Wesley Community as they developed Wesley Health Care Center, Embury Apartments and Woodlawn Commons. After her children were grown, Marylois worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block for 29 years. In all her endeavors, Marylois was known for her intelligence, kindness and wonderful sense of humor. Marylois is survived by her three children, Shirley Freeman (Jim), Nancy Mullen (Paul) and Ron Tupper (Kim). Other beloved 'products of the system' include eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Diane Freeman Klopack (Bryan), Alan Freeman, Lisa Freeman and fiancé Brandon Golden, Amy Mullen Inouye (Michael), Julie Mullen Tecson (Nathan), Carrie Mullen Baskaran (Amith), Lauren Tupper, Aaron Tupper, and Adeline Klopack and Astrid Klopack. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 603 State St., Schenectady, NY 12305 or to The Wesley Foundation, 156 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020