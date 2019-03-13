Marylou Petta, 82, entered into eternal rest on Sunday at Ellis Hospital. Marylou was born in Schenectady, daughter of the late Joseph and Dolores D'Agnilli. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1954 and began her 56 year career as a principal stenographer for NYS Office of General Services, retiring in 2010. During her long tenure as a New York State employee, Marylou received her associate's degree in 1980 from SCCC. Marylou was a kind loving women, truly devoted to her father and mother. She loved her many furry friends and was a faithful communicant of St. Anthony's Church. She is survived by her loving cousin, Greg Lonczak, of Cicero, NY; dear friends, Michele Osterhout and Rose Guillini; and many cousins in Schenectady and Utica. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Brandywine Avenue. Relatives and Friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Marylou's memory to St. Anthony's Church. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary