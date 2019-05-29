Home

Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edwards of Clifton Park
Mathew Vincent Cunningham


Mathew Vincent Cunningham Obituary
Mathew, born May 16, 1985, passed away in Las Vegas on May 20, 2019 and is survived by his loving mother, Bernice; siblings, Michael, and Mary; his paternal grandfather, Ralph Cunningham, and maternal grandparents, Carolyn and Vince Alescio, with many unmentioned aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Michael Sr. Mathew attended Schenectady Schools, played football and was in the Band. He received his degree in Phys. Ed. and taught in Las Vegas. Memorial services will be held at St. Edwards of Clifton Park, Friday 5/31/19 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Residence, 1365 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT 06082.
Published in The Daily Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019
