Matilda S. Hotaling "Mickey", 81, passed away on October 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 16, 1939 daughter of the late Alfonso and Catherine Adams. Mickey's greatest joy was her family. She especially shared a special relationship with her grandchildren that she spoiled rotten. She will be remembered for the selfless love that was given to those around her. She was a devoted wife and mother and her passing leaves a hole in the hearts of her family. Whether you were her child or someone she met for the first time she treated you like part of her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always wanted to make those around her smile and laugh. She was slow to anger and quick to forgive. She would happily give up anything she had for her family or friends. Mickey will be dearly missed by all those who love her. Mickey was predeceased by her son Gordon "J" Vrooman, Jr., her sister, Joan Wyanski and nephews, John Wyanski and Michael Wyanski. She is survived by her husband, Donald Hotaling; her children, Virginia "Ginny" Blue (Charlie), Tina McConville (Stephen), Donald Hotaling II (Tina), Dianna Wilson; grandchildren, Melanie Clarke (Pete), Michael Cydylo (Cortney), Justin Lucia (Alyssa), Kirstin LaGrange (Toby), Jessica Bartlett (Jay), Marissa Vrooman (Andy), Cassandra, Troy, DJ, Chris, Taylor; great grandchildren, Cooper Clarke and Harlei Cydylo; brothers, John Adams (Carol), Thomas Adams; daughter-in-law, Janet Vrooman; nieces and nephews, James Wyanski, Chris Wyanski, Kathleen Adams, Sheri Adams Collins and three great-nieces, Reagan, Madison and Kadyn and her beloved dog, Mollie. Due to the situation surrounding COVID-19 services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.