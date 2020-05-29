Matthew J. "John" Eagle Jr.
Mr. Matthew J. "John" Eagle, Jr., 77, of Amsterdam, New York, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 1, 1942 in Amsterdam, New York a son of the late Matthew J. and Lottie Midziolek Eagle. He was a graduate of Perth Central High School and always resided in the area. Mr. Eagle was a machinist at the Large Steam Turbine-Generator Department at General Electric Company in Schenectady, New York for 38 years before retiring in 2003. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and the Holy Name Society of the church. He was a Pierogi Angel. In addition, he was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club. He was married to the former Rosemary "Mickey" Congdon on October 9, 1965. She died July 14, 2011. Survivors include his son Mark Eagle (Amy), Oneonta, New York and daughter Katherine Eagle, Amsterdam; grandchildren Carlie Eagle, Seattle, Washington and Connor Eagle (Darian), Oneonta, New York and active military; brother Lawrence Eagle, Perth, New York; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private for immediate family. Interment will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Hagaman, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James Brennan Society. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com.


