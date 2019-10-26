|
|
Matthew McDaniel, 40, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully after a short illness on October 22nd, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Matt is survived by his beloved wife, Fiona, and two beautiful daughters, Chloe, 9 and Layne, 6; his parents, Nancy and Frank Noonan of Schenectady; as well as his sisters, Gabrielle (Brian) McMiller, and Samantha (Zachary) Ferretti; his brothers, Christopher (Amber), Zachery (Soraida), Alexander (Caitlyn), Daniel (Margaret) Noonan, Benjamin (Loreley) Noonan, and Kevin (Megan) Noonan. He is also survived by his cherished mother-and father-in-law, James and Miriam Coughlan of Cappoquin, Ireland, and their daughter and son, Olivia and Brian Coughlan. Matt is also survived by his father, John McDaniel of Averill Park. Additionally, he is survived by a large family of adored nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear close friends for whom he was a beloved companion and confidante. Matt will be remembered for his charisma, his energy, and his genuine loving nature with all others around him. It didn't matter who you were, Matt could make you feel like the most important person in the world. He instantly made a good impression on anyone he met with his infectious laugh and beaming smile. Matt loved his girls more than anything, and he and Fiona made sure they showered them with memorable experiences, visiting their grandparents in Ireland frequently, and always spending quality time with their dad. He was always the life of the party and could raise anyone's spirits at the drop of a hat. Matt had a passion for playing Dungeons and Dragons, the Philadelphia Eagles, and for helping those closest to him when they needed it most. Always an adventurous spirit, he set off to explore Ireland at the age of 20, whereupon he met his dear Fiona. Matt cared deeply about his large and loving family, and was always the most generous and selfless human being. He was the most playful of spirits, frequently arriving to holiday or birthday celebrations dressed in matching costumes or sweaters with his wonderful wife and daughters. Matt was a successful and beloved business owner, guiding his company McDaniel Distributing with hard work, humor, and compassion. Matt had an especially strong connection with his Aunt Jane Hasselbach, whom he loved dearly. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28, at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Ave in Schenectady from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 29th at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home then followed at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 210 Princetown Rd, Schenectady, where aMass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Saint Peters Hospital ICU or the . To leave a message of condolence for Matt's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019