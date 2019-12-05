Home

Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY
Matthew Stephen Galbraith


1988 - 2019
Matthew Stephen Galbraith Obituary
Matthew Stephen Galbraith, 31, passed away at home on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born on August 14, 1988 in Schenectady, he was a lifelong area resident and son of John A. and Elaine (Plummer) Galbraith. Matthew was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and worked as a Sales Manager at Cellular Sales in Malta and Queensbury. He loved tea and all things tea, video games and game night with his friends. Matthew was a voracious reader and also a talented writer. He enjoyed playing golf and participating in triathlons. Matthew was predeceased by his father, John A. Galbraith. He is survived by his mother, Elaine P. Galbraith of Ballston Spa; his sisters, Katelyn Galbraith and Kristyn Galbraith both of Ballston Spa; and his brother, Michael Galbraith of Albany. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7 at St. Mary's Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow at Ballston Spa Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 6 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions may be made in Matthew's name to the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
