Maude Catherine "Kate" Dutt

Maude Catherine "Kate" Dutt Obituary
Maude Catherine "Kate" Dutt, 95, of Scotia, NY passed away Thursday, April 2nd at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Born in Le Raysville, PA, she was the youngest daughter of Hiram and Marie Van Guilder. In 1931, the family moved to Sayre, PA. Kate graduated from Sayre High School. In July of 1950, Kate married Donald E. Dutt. Kate and her husband, Don, belonged to the Edison Club for 49 years. There they enjoyed playing golf and meeting many lifetime friends. The couple spent their winters in Tampa, FL and belonged to Calvary Episcopal Church in Burnt Hills, NY. Kate was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She never missed a birthday or a special moment in anyone's life. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald E. Dutt, as well as her brother, Horace Van Guilder and two sisters, Helen Politi and Marie Coleman. Kate is survived by her twin sons, Robert Dutt, Richard Dutt and daughter, Donna (Louis) Desrosiers; grandchildren, Sarah Howard, Jeremy Dutt, Michael Dutt and Eric Desrosiers; great grandchildren, Hayden Howard, Sylvia Howard and Anika Dutt, as well as her loving nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her goddaughter, Debra Houghtaling, who always made time for her. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church in Burnt Hills, NY or Community Hospice of Schenectady. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled this summer. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Glenville Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
